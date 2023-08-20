Six Ukrainian attacks repelled by Russian forces in Donetsk area – top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area, neutralizing more than 280 Ukrainian soldiers, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

:In the Donetsk area, units of the southern battlegroup, supported by assault and army aviation, successfully repelled six attacks by Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye, Veseloye, Mayorks, and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over the past day, enemy losses in this area amounted to more than 280 troops, who were either killed or wounded, six combat infantry carriers, two armored combat vehicles, two cars, a US-made M777 artillery system, and a D-20 and a D-30 howitzers," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Ukrainian field munitions depots were destroyed near the settlements of Konstantinovka and Ivano-Daryevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.