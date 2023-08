MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized up to 30 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"As a result of Russia’s fire in the Kherson area, the enemy’s losses amounted up to 30 servicemen and two cars. Apart from that, a Ukrainian munitions depot was destroyed near the city of Ochakov in the Nikolayev Region," he said.