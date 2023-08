MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups in the Zaporozhye area as well in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Activities of subversive and reconnaissance groups from the Ukrainian army’s 56st mechanized brigade and 38th marine infantry brigade were thwarted," the spokesman said.