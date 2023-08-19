Russian forces repelled 4 enemy attacks on Kupyansk direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks and counterattacks on the Kupyansk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said, adding that the enemy lost over 130 servicemen.

"On the Kupyansk direction, battlegroup ‘West’ successfully repelled 4 attacks and counterattacks of assault teams of 14th, 32nd, 44th Mechanized and 95th Airborne Brigades," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, the enemy lost "over 130 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored vehicles, three automobiles and two US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery systems on this direction.".