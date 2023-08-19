Ukrainian forces lost up to 200 personnel on southern Donetsk direction - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces lost up to 200 personnel on the southern Donetsk direction, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"Enemy casualties on this direction are: up to 200 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and injured, two armored vehicles, two automobiles, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," Konashenkov said.

According to the spokesman, battlegroup ‘East’ repelled a Ukrainian assault team attack near Urozhaynoye (DPR).

"In addition, [Russian forces] thwarted operation of 4 Ukrainian special reconnaissance teams near settlement of Staromayorskoye, DPR, and Priyutnoye, Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov added.