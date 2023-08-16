Russia’s state arms seller occupies new niches on global market in 2023 — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has occupied new niches on the world market this year, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS.

"In 2023, after issuing export permits for a number of samples, we occupied new segments of the world market. For example, the Klavesin-1RE underwater drone, capable of operating in both tropical and arctic conditions, is steadily rising in the rankings in its niche," Mikheyev said.

According to him, military-technical cooperation with other countries allows enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex to acquire new competencies, which, in turn, help create models of weapons and equipment to saturate the domestic market.

Mikheyev added that thanks to global cooperation and joint developments, Rosoboronexport is keeping pace with the times.

"Joint development of promising models with foreign customers, global cooperation is our response to the request of a new global trend. Through the development of the national defense industry and technology transfer, our partners are striving to achieve strategic autonomy," said the head of Rosoboronexport.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.