MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has expanded its list of individuals identified as having been involved in the work of the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine (STCU) carried out as part of US-sponsored military and biological research activities conducted in the country.

According to materials released in connection with a briefing by Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense (RCBD) Troops, three names have been added to the list, including Lyudmila Chernenko, director general of the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s Public Health Center; her deputy Alexander Matskov; and Natalia Dudko, former project coordinator and senior specialist at the STCU, who coordinated over 250 of the center’s projects in various fields over the past 25 years.

The materials also include the names of three experts from the US involved in the implementation of US research projects related to the country’s military and biological activities in Ukraine. Kyle Cole, Shannon Vaughn and Naor Bar-Zeev were part of a project to study COVID-19, which was carried out in Ukraine.

Kirillov pointed out that the Russian Defense Ministry continued to publish the names of officials from biotech companies and other Pentagon contractors involved in organizing military and biological programs in Ukraine.