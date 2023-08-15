Improved mine clearing robot to be sent to new regions — Rostec

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. The upgraded MGR-4 Shmel mine clearing robot will be sent to new regions for pilot operation after the end of the Army-2023 Forum, First Deputy CEO of Rostec state corporation Vladimir Artyakov told TASS.

"High Precision Weapons [company] of Rostec state corporation will send the MGR-4 Shmel to new regions of the Russian Federation after the end of the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum," Artyakov said. Robots "will undergo pilot operation in real conditions," he added.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.