Russian defense minister hails high level of contacts between Russia, Chinese military

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russia and China maintain communication between the two countries’ military at a high level and conduct joint land, naval and air drills, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"We are maintaining contacts at a high level, exchanging delegations, conducting joint exercises and drill - this is shown on all global channels - about our joint patrols on land, at sea, and in the air," he said during a working meeting Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Russian defense minister noted that cooperation with China is developed both bilaterally and within multilateral formats, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the ADMM-Plus (ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus).

"Russia and China are strategic partners, good neighbors and close friends," he stressed. "During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia this March, the leaders of our countries reiterated that Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation have reached the highest point ever in the entire history of bilateral relations. We are implementing our leaders’ agreements in practice."

Shoigu thanked his Chinese counterpart for taking part in the Moscow security conference, noting that Li’s speech at the conference opening and the analysis of international situation "deserve closer attention."

China’s participation in Army forum

The Russian defense minister noted that China traditionally takes an active part in the Army international forum and China’s products traditionally attract specialists’ interest. "Yesterday, I visited your exposition, which broadly represents China’s defense sector. I saw many new and promising things," Shoigu said, adding that since the previous exhibition, where China also took part, "a serious step forward had been taken." "Today, all companies, all countries taking part in the exhibition take into account the experience of the latest development, including in the zone of the special military operation," he said.

The Russian minister said he is confident that today’s meeting will help strengthen the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries’ defense ministries and enhancing regional and global security.

He noted that this is his third meeting with his Chinese counterpart this year and congratulated him on the 96th anniversary of the establishment of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which was marked on August 1.

About forum

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.