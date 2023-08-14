Air force equipment accounts for about half of Russian arms exports — FSMTC

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Air force equipment accounts for about 50% of the Russian military products going for export, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSCTC), Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army-2023 forum.

"Russia is represented in almost all areas of military equipment exports: land, sea, armored, aviation equipment, air defense, automated control systems, electronics and communications. Traditionally, military air force equipment is in the lead - both in terms of the volume of the portfolio of orders and in terms of exports, its share is on average about 50%," he said.

The head of the FSMTC added that there is great interest in air defense equipment - it accounts for more than 20% of orders. Equipment for the ground forces accounts for about 15% of orders, while the rest is made up of equipment for the naval forces and other products.

