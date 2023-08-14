Russian defense chief visits Chinese stand at Army-2023 military expo

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has visited China’s stand at the Army-2023 military expo, a TASS correspondent reported.

Unmanned aerial vehicles, guided missiles and missile systems were demonstrated to the Russian defense chief, along with military clothing and means of individual protection.

According to a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson, the country’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia on August 14-19 to take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, which is expected to take place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.