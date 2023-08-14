Western nations not invited to Moscow Conference on International Security — program

MOSCOW, August 14./TASS/. Russia has invited 102 states and eight international organizations to the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, with no Western countries on the list published on the official website of the event.

According to the program, China, South Africa, India, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the invited states. Representatives of the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, ASEAN, the Arab League and the African Union have also been invited.

The conference will be held on August 15. Its program includes the issues of global stability in a multipolar world, interaction between the defense agencies of different countries, as well as military aspects of regional security in Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Independent experts, including from the West, will have an opportunity to discuss key issues on the agenda within the format of the "One World - Common Security" discussion club.