Russia to develop cooperation with other countries — Putin

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia proposes to develop military cooperation with other countries, including joint military exercises, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his greeting to the participants in the Army-2023 forum.

"We propose to develop cooperation in a wide variety of areas, including in personnel training, in training foreign military personnel and raising their skills, in conducting joint command and staff and other exercises. We expect that, as before, important agreements and export contracts will be signed on the sidelines of the forum," Putin said.

He voiced the certainty that the forum would make it possible to enhance military and military-technical partnership to the benefit of security and stability in the emerging multipolar world.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is its media partner.