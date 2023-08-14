Russia supplies military products to more than 50 countries — Rosoboronexport

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 14. /TASS/. Russia maintains military-technical cooperation with 100 countries and delivers military products to more than 50 states, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport, told TASS at the Army-2023 forum.

"Today, Russia maintains military-technical cooperation relations with 100 countries, and deliveries of Russian military products are carried out to more than 50 states. And the success of our cooperation depends mainly on how quickly we can respond to the requests of our partners, offer products that corresponds to the current demand," Mikheyev said.

He also spoke about the impact of the special operation in Ukraine on the interest of foreign partners in Russian weapons.

"There is no doubt that the special military operation has increased the interest of foreign partners in Russian weapons," the head of Rosoboronexport said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.