Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Krasny Liman area in past day

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger brigade was successfully repelled by professional actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires southeast of the settlement of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.