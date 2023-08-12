Russian military improve position in forefront in Kupyansk direction — top brass

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russia’s military have improved their position in the forefront in the Kupyansk direction, with eight attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces repelled, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, assault teams of the western battlegroup improved their position in the forefront during offensive operations. In 24 hours, eight attacks and counter-attacks by units of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault, 14th and 32th mechanized brigades were successfully repelled in the area of the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Pershotravnevoye, Sinkovka, as well as the Mankovka natural area in the Kharkov Region," he said.

The Ukrainian military lost up to 70 troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, as well as a self-propelled Gvozdika howitzer, Konashenkov added.