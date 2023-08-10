Russia doing everything to ensure security of elections in country — official

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The level of Russia’s election security remains high despite attempts to weaken the national electoral system, said Igor Borisov, a member of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC).

"The level of security is quite high during Russia's elections but attempts to weaken or undermine it continue non-stop. Together with law enforcement agencies and our partners at the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament - TASS), the State Duma (the lower house of parliament), the Justice Ministry, Roskomnadzor (the telecom watchdog) and other government bodies, we continue to address the situation. We are in control of all these processes, taking preventive measures and exploring where potential attacks may come from and what our ideological rivals are up to," Borisov pointed out at a TASS-hosted press conference dedicated to external threats to Russia’s election sovereignty during the 2023 election campaign.

According to the election official, reports keep coming of Western intelligence agencies making preparations to derail democratic elections, develop special programs to undermine democratic processes in Russia, train "electoral terrorists," draw up "democratic pseudo-manifestos" and requests by puppet parliaments calling for recognizing the will of the Russian people as illegal and invalid before any voting even takes place.

"The content of these petitions runs totally counter to democratic principles and all international acts, including those of the United Nations, the Council of Europe and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe," Borisov noted.

Russia’s Unified Election Day falls on September 10. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republics (LPR), as well as the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, will take part in the nationwide voting for the first time since joining the Russian Federation. More than 4,000 election campaigns are expected to take place across 85 regions of Russia. As many as 21 regions will hold direct elections of top officials and 20 regions will vote on members of local legislative assemblies. The future holders of over 34,000 political offices will be determined.