Niger authorities say two Central African states plotting military intervention

PRETORIA, August 7. /TASS/. The ruling body of Niger's rebels, the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, has announced that two Central African countries are preparing to carry out a military intervention, the ANP news agency reported, citing a communique.

"Despite the disapproval of the people of Niger and ECOWAS (the Economic Community of West African States - TASS), planning for the intervention is underway. The preliminary deployment of troops to participate in this war has begun in two Central African countries," the communique said.

The country’s leadership emphasized that "any state from which military action is directed against Niger will be considered a participant in the operation." The Council also said that it had information about an imminent attack "by the forces of a foreign power in coordination with ECOWAS and terrorist groups."

"The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland warns ECOWAS, backed by a foreign power, of the disastrous consequences for the region of any interference in Niger's internal affairs," the statement said.

The day before, the rebels who seized power in Niger imposed a ban on flights through its national airspace and accused unnamed countries of plotting acts of aggression against Niger.

August 7 marked the passing of the ECOWAS deadline for the rebels to restore constitutional order in Niger and release the country's president Mohamed Bazoum.