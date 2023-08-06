Ukraine’s losses amount to 80 military in Zaporozhye area, 150 troops in south Donetsk

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost up to 80 people in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

"Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day," he said.

According to Konashenkov, Russian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region in the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian troops have also lost up to 150 military in the south Donetsk area in the past day, Konashenkov said. "The enemy losses in that area amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, four vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle and a US-made M777 artillery system," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the battlegroup East repelled an enemy attack in that area near the village of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People's Republic over the past day.