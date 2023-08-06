Russian troops repel Ukraine’s attacks near LPR population center, forestry — top brass

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian military operating in the Krasny Liman area have repelled two attacks of the Ukrainian troops near Kovalyovka in the LPR and near the Serebryanskoye forestry, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, coordinated actions of units of the battlegroup Center, strikes by operational-tactical and army aviation, artillery fire helped to successfully repel two attacks by Ukrainian assault groups in the past day in the southwest of the settlement of Kovalyovka of the Lugansk People's Republic and in the area of Serebryanskoye forestry," he said.

Also, as Konashenkov specified, fire damage was inflicted on Ukrainian troops and hardware near the settlements of Torskoye, Yampol in the DPR, Petrovskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the LPR. "Up to 110 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were destroyed," he noted.