MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The battlegroup East has foiled an attempt to rotate Ukrainian units near the settlement of Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the group’s spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"The units of the eastern battlegroup thwarted the enemy's attempt to rotate units northeast of the Nikolskoye settlement. The fighters who arrived for the rotation were destroyed," he said.

In addition, according to Chekhov, an enemy reconnaissance group northwest of the Priyutnoye settlement was detected by aerial reconnaissance and destroyed by mortar fire.