MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov has paid an inspection visit to the forward control center of the military grouping in the Zaporozhye area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported to journalists on Tuesday.

"Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov inspected the forward command post of the troop grouping in the Zaporozhye direction during his work in the area of the special military operation," the ministry stated.