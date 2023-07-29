Russian forces repel five Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled five Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area in the past day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Donetsk area, the well-coordinated activities of defending units, backed by artillery forces of Battlegroup South, repelled five enemy attacks near Belogorovka, Avdeyevka, Pervomaiskoye and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, Ukrainian troops and equipment were hit near Vesyoloye, Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, Dyleyevka and Novgorodskoye in the DPR," he noted.

Konashenkov added that "the enemy lost over 120 troops, three armored vehicles, two motor vehicles and a Msta-B howitzer.".