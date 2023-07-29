Ukraine loses up to 135 troops, two tanks in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 135 troops and two tanks in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye area, artillery units of Battlegroup West carried out strikes on enemy troops and equipment near Zolotaya Niva and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and Novoandreyevka, Shcherbaki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region. The 36th Combined Arms Army’s units and airborne troops repelled two enemy attacks near Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Up to 70 Ukrainian troops were killed; a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and two pickup trucks were destroyed," he specified.