Russian forces destroy Ukrainian command post in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a command post of Ukraine’s 47th Mechanized Brigade in the Zaporozhye Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"A command post of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was hit near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," he noted, adding that a fuel depot of Ukraine’s Battlegroup Zaporozhye had also been destroyed in the region.

According to Konashenkov, Russian tactical and army aircraft, along with missile and artillery troops, hit 96 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, as well as troops and equipment in 103 areas.