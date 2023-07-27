Russia’s defense chief, North Korea’s leader discuss global, regional security — top brass

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu exchanged opinions on global and regional security with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"During his visit to Pyongyang, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu was received by Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK Kim Jong-un. [Shoigu] exchanged opinions on global and regional security with the North Korean leader," the ministry said, adding that, later on Thursday, Russia’s defense chief will also attend a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea’s victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War of 1950-1953.

The Russian delegation led by Shoigu arrived in North Korea on Wednesday. The Defense Ministry expects the visit to help strengthen military ties between Russia and the DPRK and be a milestone in the development of cooperation between the two countries.