MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in the Lisichansk and Aleksandro-Kalinovo directions, Battlegroup Spokesman Vadim Astafyev told TASS on Monday.

"Units of the southern battlegroup successfully repelled attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in the Lisichansk and Aleksandro-Kalinovo directions," he said.

According to Astafyev, Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense units used Solntsepyok heavy flamethrowers to attack five company outposts of Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade near Spornoye.

Also, the battlegroup’s artillery crews attacked the enemy’s manpower and military equipment in Chasov Yar, Grigorovka and Yubileyevka and they struck a Ukrainian ammo depo in Verkhnekamenskoye.

"Army aviation helicopter crews delivered air strikes on the enemy in the Soledar-Artyomovsk direction and wiped out an infantry fighting vehicle near Kleshchiyevka. Tornado-S MLRS crews unleashed five rocket attacks on amassed Ukrainian manpower and firepower near the locality of Toretskoye," the battlegroup spokesman added.

Russian forces also eliminated a Ukrainian 120mm D-30 howitzer, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Leleka-100 drone.