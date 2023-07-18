Defense areas fortification on all necessary frontiers almost complete — PM Mishustin

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The fortification of the troops deployment lines on all required frontiers is almost complete, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a meeting of the coordination council on provision for the armed forces Tuesday.

"The establishment of defense areas on all necessary frontiers is practically complete," the Prime Minister said.

According to Mishustin, "civilians that lost their homes or have their homes damaged by shelling are being provided with comprehensive aid."

"We work on restoration of infrastructure facilities - both social and transportation," Mishustin noted.

He also touched upon the issue of provision of medical and social aid to the servicemen.

"Our defenders are being provided with all necessary aid, including emergency, rapid, specialized aid, we also help with medical rehabilitation and prosthetics," the Prime Minister stated.

He also noted that the authorities also "ensure supply of necessary medical equipment and its maintenance, diagnostics and repairs."

The Prime Minister noted that the "Defenders of the Homeland" foundation has started its operation.

"Its offices have been established in all regions of the country," Mishustin underscored.