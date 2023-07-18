US military biologists working on managed epidemics — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. US military biologists are working on creation of epidemics that can be managed artificially, Chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Force Igor Kirillov said on Tuesday.

"The work of US military biologists is aimed at forming ‘artificially managed epidemics’ and is not controlled within the framework of BWC and the mechanism of the UN Secretary-General on investigation of facts of biological weapons use," Kirillov said.

The US also has plans to expand operations of its NAMRU-6 unit operating in South America to the territory of Argentina, he added.