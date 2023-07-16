Ukrainian losses in Krasny Liman area amount to roughly 100 military – top brass

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian troops have defeated units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Krasny Liman area, the enemy has sustained up to 100 casualties in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Up to 100 Ukrainian military, two armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, as well as Msta-B and D-30 howitzers were destroyed over the past 24 hours," he said. According to Konashenkov, an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 66th mechanized brigade was wiped out in the Novolyubovka area of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

Konashenkov also noted that over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Novovodyanoye and Makeyevka in the LPR, as well as Serebryansky forestry.