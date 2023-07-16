Activity of four Ukrainian sabotage groups thwarted in Kupyansk area in past day

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian military has foiled the activity of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Lugansk People's Republic and the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

In the Kupyansk area, strikes by the battlegroup West "hit Ukrainian troops in the area of Masyutovka, Timkovka, Tabayevka, Olshana and Kislovka settlements in the Kharkov Region. The activity of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups was thwarted in the area of Novoselovskoye settlement of the Lugansk People's Republic and Berestovoye of the Kharkov Region," he said.

According to the spokesman, over 50 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles, as well as a D-20 howitzer were destroyed during the day.