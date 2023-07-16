Russian military repel 15 attacks by Kiev troops in Donetsk area – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian military successfully repelled 15 attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Donetsk area in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

"As a result of coordinated and professional actions of battlegroup South units in the Donetsk area, air strikes and artillery fire successfully 15 enemy attacks were successfully repealed in the area of the settlements of Belogorovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Severnoye, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Krasnogorovka, Veseloye, Novomikhailovka, Pervomayskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.