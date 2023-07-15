Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 70 enemy troops in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three pickup trucks and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 100th territorial defense brigade was obliterated, the general reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks and neutralized an enemy subversive/reconnaissance group in that direction, he said.