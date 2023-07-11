FSB detains Russian bank employee for financing Ukrainian army

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian national for financing the Ukrainian armed forces, the FSB said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Federal Security Service has put an end to the illegal activities of a native of Russia’s Perm Region who committed high treason by financing the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

The detainee, who is a Russian commercial bank employee, transferred funds to the account of a Ukrainian credit and financial institution, which was meant for the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles, thermal imagers and other technical equipment for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The FSB Investigative Department opened a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason").