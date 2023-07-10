MFA points to role of US, Western 'coalition' in attempted terrorist attacks by Kiev

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Attempts to commit terrorist attacks by strikes on the Kerch transport link and the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov Region would have been impossible without financial, technical and logistical assistance from the US-led Western coalition, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in statement circulated on Monday.

"On July 9, the neo-Nazi regime of [Ukrainian President] Vladimir Zelensky made another attempt of a terrorist attack on Russian territory - to strike the Kerch transport link and the Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov Region with S-200 surface-to-air missiles reequipped into attack weapons. The air defense forces repulsed this attack," the ministry said.

"The missiles were destroyed. Several buildings were damaged by flying fragments," the ministry pointed out. "Such actions would have been impossible without the financial, technical and logistical assistance of the US-led Western coalition, which, in fact, sponsors the criminal activities of the Zelensky regime," it stressed.