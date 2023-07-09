Russian forces eliminate up to 80 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area in past day

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated up to 80 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"The activities of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups were thwarted near the Serebryansky forestry. Up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, two D-30 howitzers and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed in this area in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.