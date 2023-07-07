Ramstein group meeting to be held after NATO summit, Ukrainian defense chief says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Another Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base will be held soon after NATO’s July 11-12 summit in Vilnius, Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov announced following a telephone conversation with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin.

"We synchronized our watches before the next meeting of the UDCG in the Ramstein format, which will take place soon after the Vilnius NATO summit," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

He described his conversation with Austin as productive. According to Reznikov, they discussed the course of the fighting and Kiev’s next steps, as well as new projects related to the supply of various munitions. The Ukrainian defense chief announced some "good news."

Pentagon Press Secretary Patrick Ryder said the call was held ahead of the coming NATO summit in Vilnius and a formal US announcement later on Friday about providing Ukraine with cluster munitions.