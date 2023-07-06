Russia’s Aerospace Forces, Syrian Air Force kick off joint drills — top brass

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Air Force kicked off joint drills in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

The drills will practice operations to repel a notional enemy’s air strikes, the ministry said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces jointly with the Air Force of the Syrian Arab Republic are holding the first stage of the joint drills. They are practicing the issues of Syrian airspace control. The exercise is checking the efficiency of the air defenses of the Russian grouping of troops (forces). The drills will last until mid-July," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills also involve electronic warfare units to practice joint operations for repulsing the notional enemy’s air strikes, it said.