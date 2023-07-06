Ukrainian self-propelled gun hit by Russian Lantset loitering munition in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Giatsint-S self-propelled gun was destroyed by the Russian Battlegroup West’s special taskforce in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"During a reconnaissance operation, the taskforce spotted and wiped out an enemy 2S5 Giatnsint-S self-propelled gun with the use of a Lantset loitering munition near the settlement of Lozovaya," he said.

Apart from that, in his words, Russian Mi-28 and K-52 helicopters and Su-25 fighter jets delivered eight strikes on the areas of deployment of manpower and weapons of the Ukrainian army’s 14th mechanized brigade and territorial defense units.