Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attempted attack in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted an attack in the Kupyansk area but were repelled and retreated sustaining losses, Sergey Zybinsky, spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup West, told TASS on Thursday.

"In the area of defense of the 1st tank army near the settlement of Novoselovskoye, the enemy tried to attack our forces. Servicemen of the 7th motorized rifle regiment neutralized up to a unit of the enemy manpower forcing it to retreat to its positions," he said.

According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s artillery used a Msta-S self-propelled artillery system to wipe out a Ukrainian munitions depot near the settlement of Peschany.