Ukraine attempts attack in Zaporozhye section of front line near Vasilyevka — politician

MELITOPOL, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces have attempted an attack in the area of the town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the We are Together with Russia movement, said on Tuesday.

"An enemy attack in the Vasilyevka area of the Zaporozhye front. One company of Ukrainian forces attacked our positions in the area of the Zherebyanky settlement head on. A gunfight is underway. Mortars are used intensively," he said on Telegram.

Russian forces are in active defense, Rogov said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had been making unsuccessful attempts at an offensive since June 4. On June 22, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said that Ukrainian losses of servicemen had exceeded 13,000 since the start of the counteroffensive. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukrainian troops had no success in any area.