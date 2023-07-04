Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in south Donetsk area

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup Spokesman Oleg Chekhov told TASS.

"In the south Donetsk area, the frontline units of the Battlegroup East repelled two enemy attacks <…>. Having sustained losses in manpower, the enemy retreated," Chekhov said. A pickup truck and two howitzers were eliminated in counter-battery fire, he added.

Also, Chekhov said, helicopters of the army aviation hit Ukrainian fighters near Makarovka, two armored combat vehicles and a pickup truck near Urozhainoye and a mortar crew and enemy manpower near Zolotaya Niva.

Russian air defenses downed tow Valkyrie drones and a Furia unmanned aerial vehicle, he said.