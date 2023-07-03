China’s PLA hopes for close interaction with Russian Navy

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is hoping for frequent exchanges with the Russian Navy, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said during a meeting in Beijing with Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

"We believe that thanks to joint efforts by both sides, relations between the military of the two countries will continue to expand and strengthen, will continuously develop and reach a new level," the top Chinese military official said on Monday as quoted by the military agency on the WeChat social network. "Close exchanges and frequent interaction take place between the Chinese and Russian Navies. We hope that both sides will bolster ties at all levels," he added.

Li also expressed hope that the naval forces of both countries would frequently conduct joint patrols and drills thus positively contributing to regional and global stability.

He also noted that under the strategic guidance by the leaders of the two countries, exchanges and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces steadily develop.