MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a fuel depot of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye group in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Near <...> the city of Zaporozhye, a depot for fuel for the military equipment of Ukraine’s Zaporozhye group was hit," the general said.