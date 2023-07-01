Russian forces repel 15 Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area - top brass

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled 15 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Spokesman, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, reported on Saturday.

According to the general, "In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian troops struggled to go on an offensive in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk areas. In the Donetsk area, <…> units of the Battlegroup South repelled 15 enemy attacks near the localities of Belogorovka, Artyomovsk, Pervomaiskoye, Lastochkino, Vodyanoye and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)."

As a result, Ukraine lost more than 265 troops, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, eight cars, two Msta-B howitzers and a D-20 howitzer, he added.