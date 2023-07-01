Ukraine lost roughly 140 troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas in past day - top brass

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Ukraine lost roughly 140 troops killed in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the south Donetsk area, two enemy attacks were repelled by the Battlegroup East’s artillery and heavy flamethrower systems near the locality of Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Also, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive groups was thwarted near the localities of Novodarovka and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

According to the general, the enemy’s losses in those directions amounted to roughly 140 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, seven cars, two D-20 howitzers and a Msta-B howitzer in the past day.