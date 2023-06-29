Ukrainian army fires 29 munitions at towns, villages in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, June 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired 29 munitions at towns and villages in the Kherson Region last night, a regional emergency official told reporters.

"Last night, the Kiev regime continued to shell civilian infrastructure facilities in Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Kairy, and Tavriysk, firing a total of 29 artillery shells. Information is being collected about possible civilian casualties," he said.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian armed forces fired 49 artillery shells at Alyoshki, Novaya Zbruyevka, Krynki, Peschanovka and Korsunka.