Situation in Severodonetsk, Lisichansk in LPR remains tense — republic’s head

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The situation in the cities of Severodonetsk and Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remains tense with Ukrainian forces shelling these localities almost daily, Acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said.

"In the population centers that are adjacent to the line of engagement, the situation is certainly tense. These are Lisichansk, Severodonetsk, Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye, Svatovo. The shelling has been underway there virtually daily," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.