Belarus adopts bill on ratification of agreement with Russia on combat training centers

MINSK, June 28. /TASS/. The House of Representatives of Belarus’ National Assembly has adopted in a single reading a bill on the ratification of an agreement with Russia on the establishment and operation of training centers for joint training of military personnel, the press service of the lower house of the Belarusian parliament has said.

The bill will now be submitted to the president for signature after approval by the Council of the Republic.

The centers are expected to improve the level of coherence and combat training of military forces of Russia and Belarus. Their main tasks are joint combat training, combat and experimental combat duty, and the performance of other combat training tasks. The military personnel will also exchange experience in the use of weapons, military and special equipment and master practical skills in operating such equipment. Also among the centers’ tasks is the unification of combat training programs.

The agreement on the training and combat centers was signed in Minsk on March 28, 2023. The document will take effect as of the date of written notification both signatories have completed their relevant internal procedures.

In early November 2022, Valery Revenko, the head of the department of international military cooperation of the Belarusian Defense Ministry, said that three combat training centers were already functioning: two in Belarus and one in Russia.