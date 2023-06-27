Lukashenko wants set of rules to be created for using nuclear weapons deployed in Belarus

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the country’s defense ministry and the State Security Committee (KGB) have been tasked with creating a set of rules for using the nuclear weapons that will be deployed in Belarus.

"No one has ever waged a war on a nuclear power. <…> The chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian army, the defense minister and the KGB chief have been tasked to develop an algorithm for the use of such weapons," the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

"Its (the algorithm’s - TASS) basis should be that we will use it in difficult times if anyone attacks us. And that means, as Russia is already saying, that the attack will be on the Union State [of Russian and Belarus]," he added.